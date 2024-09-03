Bronson Reed Reacts To Braun Strowman Replacing Him In WWE Raw Match

Braun Strowman took Bronson Reed’s place in a WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Tournament match on Raw last night, and Reed appears none too pleased. As reported, Reed was pulled from the match after testing positive for COVID and Strowman took his place, winning the match and qualifying for next week’s four-way finals.

Reed, who took out Strowman with a Tsunami onto a car roof on last week’s show, posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Wait …. so they replaced me with the “monster” I slayed last week??? What the F… #WWERaw”

No word on when Reed will be cleared to return as of yet.