Bronson Reed Reflects On Taking Out Seth Rollins With Tsunamis On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed recently talked about his big segment on Raw in August when he wiped out Seth Rollins. Reed hit Rollins with six Tsunamis on the August 5th episode, leaving Rollins out of action for nearly two months. He spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet about the segment and said that he wasn’t always intended to hit that many finishers.

“No,” he said with a laugh (per Fightful). “I think it was supposed to be significantly less. The way it turned out, with Hunter’s vision, it was more and more and more. It was one of those things where you listen to the audience and you can feel a change in the audience as I was doing it. I hit the first two, they started booing. It looked like that was it. I go up for the third one. ‘What the hell is going on here?’ I go up for the fourth one and by the fifth one they’re chanting for more.”

He continued, “It’s bloodlust amongst the crowd, for someone that they love as well. They love Seth Rollins. I’m glad it ended up working where, after the sixth one, I left and they still were singing his music that he comes out to. It worked. As much as they love someone like Seth Rollins or any of the top guys, that move has its own lore. If you get to see it live, it’s different than seeing it on TV. It’s very impactful. To hit six in a row, which I’ve never done, is a lot.”

Rollins returned on the September 30th episode of Raw and took out Reed in the latter’s Last Monster Standing match with Braun Strowman.