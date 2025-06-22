– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin told multiple people that he “might have one more in him” during WrestleMania Weekend earlier in April. Also, Austin reportedly said that he’s open to the idea of returning to the ring under “the right circumstances.” Current WWE main roster Superstar Bronson Reed has since responded to the rumor.

In response to Fightful’s report, Bronson Reed wrote on his social media, “Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!” It’s possible Reed might be suggesting he’d be someone who wants to face Austin if he returns to the ring for one more match and put the WWE Hall of Famer on the receiving end of his signature move, the Tsunami.

Reed is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on the Raw roster. He was in action on last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, losing to LA Knight in a singles bout.

WWE and Steve Austin have not announced any plans on a potential in-ring return. Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38: Night 1, facing Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match in the main event. Austin defeated Kevin Owens. it was the wrestler’s first match in 19 years.