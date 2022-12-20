wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Returns to WWE On Raw, Allies With The Miz
Bronson Reed has returned to WWE, and he has aligned with The Miz. The former NXT North American Champion appeared on tonight’s show and attacked Dexter Lumis in the middle of the latter’s “Winner Take All” ladder match against Miz. Reed then posed with a celebrating Miz after the match.
Reed was a big part of NXT and won the North American Championship on the May 18th, 2001 episode of the brand — where, it is worth noting, he beat Lumis’ ally Johnny Gargano to win the title. He received several WWE Main Event dark matches but was released from NXT in July, a month after he dropped the North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
After exiting WWE, Reed began working as JONAH and appeared for Impact Wrestling, NJPW and other promotions.
BRONSON REED IS BACK!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UmcOYDAzkI
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022
MIZ IS MONEY#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jgOEV3PF1J
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Emma & Natalya in Bikinis, Maryse, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre the Giant Getting Bit By One of His Snakes, Being Afraid Andre Would Be Angry
- CJ Perry Reportedly Eclipsing Best Financial Year in WWE With Her Brand Army Fansite
- Backstage Rumor on Possible Lineup for WWE Royal Rumble