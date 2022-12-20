Bronson Reed Returns to WWE On Raw, Allies With The Miz

Bronson Reed has returned to WWE, and he has aligned with The Miz. The former NXT North American Champion appeared on tonight’s show and attacked Dexter Lumis in the middle of the latter’s “Winner Take All” ladder match against Miz. Reed then posed with a celebrating Miz after the match.

Reed was a big part of NXT and won the North American Championship on the May 18th, 2001 episode of the brand — where, it is worth noting, he beat Lumis’ ally Johnny Gargano to win the title. He received several WWE Main Event dark matches but was released from NXT in July, a month after he dropped the North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

After exiting WWE, Reed began working as JONAH and appeared for Impact Wrestling, NJPW and other promotions.