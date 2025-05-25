wrestling / News

Bronson Reed Returns at WWE SNME, Helps Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Win

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed made his return from injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, helping Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker win. Reed appeared out of nowhere to splash CM Punk through the barricade. This allowed Breakker to spear Sami Zayn to pick up the win. After the match, Punk attempted to go after Paul Heyman, but Reed stopped him and hit a Tsuanmi. Reed then squared up with Breakker before Rollins, his most recent rival, hugged him. Reed now appears aligned with Rollins, Breakker and Paul Heyman.

