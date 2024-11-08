Bronson Reed Reveals What His Dream WrestleMania Moment Would Be

Bronson Reed has an idea of what his dream WrestleMania moment would be, and it draws inspiration from Shawn Michaels. The Raw star spoke with Matt Bingham of Z93 and during the interview he was asked what his dream moment at the all-important PPV would be.

“I guess my dream WrestleMania moment would be something like the ‘Boyhood Dream,’ Shawn Michaels capturing that Championship at WrestleMania,” Reed said (per Fightful). “I remember watching that as a kid myself and seeing him hold the title and get down onto his knees.”

He continued, “You know, that’s what everyone sort of dreams of. But maybe I do a little bit different where I’m a little bit more dominant, and maybe I swing that title around my head.”

Reed has yet to compete on a WrestleMania, though he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale the Smackdown before this year’s WrestleMania 40.