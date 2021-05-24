Bronson Reed Talks Rhea Ripley’s Journey To WWE, Her Being A ‘One In A Million’ Talent

New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, and he discussed a variety of topics, including Rhea Ripley’s rise in WWE.

When asked about the two being from the same hometown and Ripley’s journey to WWE, Reed noted her uniqueness and talent:

“I think the absolute world of Rhea Ripley, she’s an incredible talent, [and] one in a million. I fortunately have been able to see her career even from before coming to WWE because we’re both from the same hometown, Adelaide.”

Reed went on to mention that he could tell rather quickly that Ripley was going to be a dominant force back when she first started her wrestling career:

“So maybe five, six years into my journey as a local wrestler, she used to be a fan that used to come out and actually watch me. I remember getting to see Rhea Ripley as a young teenage fan in the crowd, to then starting the business and excelling really quickly, like even just on the local stage….everyone knew like, ‘okay, she’s special, she’s going to be something’ then going to WWE and NXT UK [Women’s] Champion, NXT Women’s Champion and now RAW Women’s Champion, like [it’s] amazing.”

Reed recently captured the NXT North American title from Johnny Gargano, while Ripley successfully defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash.