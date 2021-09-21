Bronson Reed Says He’s In Talks With Major Promotions

Bronson Reed is looking to his future and is in talks with multiple companies, according to the NXT alumnus. Reed, aka Jonah Rock, appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed what’s next for him following his release from WWE last month.

“I’m in talks with the major promotions,” he said (per Fightful). “I can’t say any which way that I’m leaning towards. I do think that what I do offer, I don’t think AEW really has that. IMPACT do have some bigger talent, but no one that is really my mold.”

He continued, “I think it’d fit in IMPACT or AEW. I am a huge fan and I did wrestle in Japan. That is somewhere I would like to work again. Granted, visa and immigration, it’s a little difficult at the moment. For me, at the moment, it’s working on my immigration status and hopefully, in the next few weeks I’ll have an answer for the fans.”