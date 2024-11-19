Bronson Reed Shares His Dream WrestleMania Moment

– During a recent interview with Z93…The Rock Station!, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed his dream WrestleMania moment (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I guess my dream WrestleMania moment would be something like the boyhood dream of Shawn Michaels capturing that championship at WrestleMania. I remember watching that as a kid myself and seeing him hold the title and get down onto his knees. That’s what everyone sort of dreams of but maybe I’d do it a little bit different, where I’m a little bit more dominant and maybe I swing that title around my head.”

Bronson Reed picked up a huge win on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, beating Seth Rollins in a rematch from WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Reed will join The Bloodline to face The OG Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.