Bronson Reed Shares Joking Clip During WWE NXT Broadcast, Notes He’s Blocking Bot Accounts

– Recently released former WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed appeared to direct a joking dig at NXT’s expense last night on Twitter while the show was airing on USA Network. While NXT was airing, Reed posted a clip from The Simpsons showing Elvis watching a TV show and remarking, “Eh, this show ain’t no good,” before shooting the TV.

Later on, a fan took exception to this joke, writing to Bronson Reed, “Cmon mate! Bagging WWE, but has WWE in his handle.” Reed later replied to the user, “It’s been changed waiting for approval.”

Later in the evening, Reed took note of blocking accounts. He wrote, “I love blocking accounts that are clearly bots. Sad thing is it’s probably people I know.” You can view his tweets below.

It's been changed waiting for approval. — JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 11, 2021