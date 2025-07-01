– In a message on social media, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed made it clear that he’s not signing autographs for fans at airports. He wrote earlier today, “I do not sign at airports.”

Additionally, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona shared his own experience in response. He wrote, “Wait until there’s a

@OriginalFunko of you and ‘fans’ will destroy boxes and just bring the windows to have you or anybody else who has a Funko sign it. Then they go buy the actual Funko and customize the box to be new and don’t say they did that when they resell.”

It seemed there was an ordeal at an airport when leaving Pittsburgh for last night’s WWE Raw. Fellow WWE Superstar Chelsea Green also wrote, “Today was exceptionally overwhelming.”

Bronson Reed was in action on last night’s WWE Raw. He and tag team partner Bron Breakker successfully defeated Sami Zayn and Penta during the show.