Bronson Reed Says He Was Sick For a Week Before Royal Rumble
Bronson Reed competed in the Royal Rumble, and he says he was down with the flu in the week before the match. Reed posted to Twitter over the weekend following his appearance in the men’s Rumble match, writing:
“I’ve been recovering this past week from a terrible flu.
Being a part of the #royalrumble brought me back to life.
Bucket list.
Oh and and I heard you chanting “MEAT!”
Keep that energy going into #WWERaw
#yeetvsmeat”
Reed entered at #16 in the match and lasted 10:39, getting one elimination before being eliminated by Omos.
