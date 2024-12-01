wrestling / News
Status of Bronson Reed ‘Questionable’ After WWE Survivor Series
During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-show, Triple H gave an update on Bronson Reed after tonight’s PLE. The CCO of WWE noted that Reed’s status was ‘questionable’ following his dive from the top of the cage through a table. It’s unknown what the exact injury Reed suffered was, if any. He was checked out by the medical team after the show.
