Status of Bronson Reed ‘Questionable’ After WWE Survivor Series

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-show, Triple H gave an update on Bronson Reed after tonight’s PLE. The CCO of WWE noted that Reed’s status was ‘questionable’ following his dive from the top of the cage through a table. It’s unknown what the exact injury Reed suffered was, if any. He was checked out by the medical team after the show.

