Bronson Reed Reportedly Set To Have Surgery For Survivor Series Injury

December 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Bronson Reed injured his ankle at Survivor Series last Saturday when he hit a Tsunami off the top of the Wargames cage. PWInsider reports that Reed will have surgery sometime next week to repair the damage.

The report also noted that Reed getting injured is why Drew McIntyre returned earlier than planned. Reed was previously scheduled to face Seth Rollins in cage matches for the company’s post-holiday tour, which will now be changed.

