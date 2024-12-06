wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Reportedly Set To Have Surgery For Survivor Series Injury
December 6, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bronson Reed injured his ankle at Survivor Series last Saturday when he hit a Tsunami off the top of the Wargames cage. PWInsider reports that Reed will have surgery sometime next week to repair the damage.
The report also noted that Reed getting injured is why Drew McIntyre returned earlier than planned. Reed was previously scheduled to face Seth Rollins in cage matches for the company’s post-holiday tour, which will now be changed.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE NXT Is Relying Too Heavily on Finishes With Interference
- Eric Bischoff Explains the Lesson He Taught Ridge Holland and Trick Williams
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’