Bronson Reed Talks With Paul Heyman ‘Every Week’, Reveals What Heyman Taught Him

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Bronson Reed said that he talks with Paul Heyman every week and gave some detail on what ‘The Wise Man’ has taught him. Reed is currently in his highest-profile WWE feud to date, with Seth Rollins. Here are highlights:

On working with Paul Heyman: “I work a lot with Paul Heyman. I tell people all the time, the biggest influences on my career were my trainer Hartley Jackson, from Australia, then probably Hunter [Triple H]. Now, since the start of the year, I usually sit down and speak with Heyman every week at Raw. He’s a wealth of knowledge when it comes to wrestling.”

On what Heyman has taught him: “How to present myself in the ring. I have always wrestled a certain way for a big man, but there is even more I can do with my size and to make myself look different. He’s always going for something that is different. That, and his promo work is ridiculous. I’ll go to him about a promo and he will just cut a promo off his head and it’s the best promo I’ve ever heard. He’s a genius with words.”