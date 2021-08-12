Bronson Reed Teases Calling Out Miro After AEW Dynamite

Bronson Reed is apparently looking for a match with AEW’s Miro, alluding to a call-out after this week’s AEW Dynamite. Reed, who is now back to using his pre-WWE name Jonah Rock, posted to Twitter on Wednesday night immediately after Dynamite and posted a phrase whose first letters all spelled out “Give Me Miro.”

Reed was among those NXT stars released by WWE last Friday.

Reed’s non-compete clause is expected to expire next month.