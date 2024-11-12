– During a recent interview with Z93…The Rock Station!, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed says he owes Dominik Mysterio a Tsunami. However, he noted that hitting Mysterio with a Tsunami might end Dominik’s life. He said on the topic (via Fightful):

“100%, no one is safe. Obviously, my eyes are targeted on Seth, and I’m going to go after him, but if you’re in the way, you’re going to get it as well. So I showed that on Monday night, Priest got the Tsunami. Sheamus got the Tsunami. Dom was very lucky that he didn’t get a Tsunami. He was out there hiding…The problem is, if I hit him with a Tsunami, he might actually die.”