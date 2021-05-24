Bronson Reed to Address North American Title Win On This Week’s WWE NXT

New North American Champion Bronson Reed will speak on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Reed will address his victory over Johnny Gargano on last week’s show, which saw him capture the title.

Hear from new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed this Tuesday night on NXT

The Colossal Era has arrived in NXT!

Bronson Reed is the new NXT North American Champion, and the NXT Universe will hear from him this Tuesday night.

Reed knocked off Johnny Gargano in a jaw-dropping Steel Cage Match last week on NXT, leading to an emotional celebration for the black-and-gold brand's Colossal Superstar.

Don’t miss what Reed has to say when he speaks for the first time since capturing the title, this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!