Bronson Reed On Triple H Contacting Him For WWE Return, What’s Changed Since NXT Run

Bronson Reed is back in WWE, and he recently recalled Triple H contacting him to return to the company. Reed appeared on After the Bell with Corey Graves and discussed his return and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who contacted him about coming back to WWE: “It was Triple H that called me. I always had a great relationship with him, and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things: I could’ve signed on with them to stay longer or I could’ve came back to WWE. And I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was, so he set up a time to call me, he called me and we had a great chat about, about everything. Not just, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I’d been doing … It felt like, okay, this is the move I need to make.”

On what’s changed in him since his last WWE run: “I think now more than ever, I have the big chip on my shoulder. I did spend that little time away, and if anything, it’s just hardened me as a competitor.”