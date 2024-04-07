wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Vows Not To Be ‘Benched’ At Next Year’s WrestleMania
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
Bronson Reed has not been part of the last two WrestleManias and he vows that won’t repeat next year. Reed is not part of this weekend’s show, though he did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. He posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on not being on the card, writing:
“I’m too F**KIN good to be benched 2 years in a row for #WrestleMania
It will not happen again!
– BR”
I'm too FUCKIN good to be benched 2 years in a row for #WrestleMania
It will not happen again!
– BR pic.twitter.com/boq2FujPa1
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) April 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns On His Leukemia Status, Attracting The Rock Back to WWE, Sharing A Ring With Him At WrestleMania 40 Night One
- The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony