Bronson Reed Vows Not To Be ‘Benched’ At Next Year’s WrestleMania

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bronson Reed WWE Smackdown 4-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

Bronson Reed has not been part of the last two WrestleManias and he vows that won’t repeat next year. Reed is not part of this weekend’s show, though he did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. He posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on not being on the card, writing:

“I’m too F**KIN good to be benched 2 years in a row for #WrestleMania

It will not happen again!

– BR”

