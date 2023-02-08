Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com has announced that Mustafa Ali will face Bronson Reed on next week’s edition of WWE Raw. You can see the full announcement below:

Mustafa Ali gets an opportunity in battle with Bronson Reed Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted Ali backstage. With Ali asking for opportunities every which way, Reed granted Ali a match with him next week. Can Ali make good of this opportunity, or will Reed continue to pile up wins on his way to WWE Elimination Chamber? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Next week’s Raw is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. This will be the last Raw before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place on February 18. Reed will be taking part in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match at the event. Here’s the updated lineup for the Feb. 13 edition of WWE Raw:

* Elimination Chamber Contract Signing: Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

* Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella

* Miz TV with Seth Rollins

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali