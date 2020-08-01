Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne Set for NXT on Aug. 5

– Another matchup has been set for next week’s NXT. WWE.com has announced another matchup for next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network on Wednesday, August 5. This time, it will be Bronson Reed taking on Shane Thorne.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne Bronson Reed is poised for a breakout summer, defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to secure a coveted opportunity to compete for the NXT North American Championship in a 6-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. But fellow Aussie Shane Thorne hopes to stop his momentum this Wednesday on NXT. Can Thorne topple The Aus-zilla in one-on-one action? Find out live on NXT, Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.

Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes was also announced earlier today for the August 5 episode. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s show:

* Ridge Holland NXT debut

* Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

* NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

* Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes