Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher Added To This Week’s NXT

NXT’s “Super Tuesday” episode has added a new match in Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher. WWE announced on Monday that the two will face off on Tuesday’s special episode, joining the previously-announced three matches.

The updated card is:

* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

* Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Wade Barrett returns for commentary