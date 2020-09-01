wrestling / News
Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher Added To This Week’s NXT
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
NXT’s “Super Tuesday” episode has added a new match in Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher. WWE announced on Monday that the two will face off on Tuesday’s special episode, joining the previously-announced three matches.
The updated card is:
* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
* Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Wade Barrett returns for commentary
TOMORROW NIGHT on #NXTSuperTuesday at 8/7c on @USA_Network, @bronsonreedwwe will go one-on-one with Timothy Thatcher! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hL49zn2nAt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted Randy Orton To Make Keith Lee A Star At WWE Payback, McMahon Plans To Push Lee ‘To The Moon’
- Wade Barrett Reportedly Negotiating With WWE For Full Time Deal As Announcer
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed