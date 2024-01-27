– Speaking to Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed was asked Kazuchika Okada possibly coming to WWE where they could face one another again. Reed and Okada faced each other twice in NJPW before Reed returned to WWE later in 2022. Reed beat Okada in the G1 Climax. Okada later won their rematch at NJPW Declaration of Power.

Bronson Reed on Okada: “Something for me, when I was able to work with Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I heard so much about Kazuchika Okada and how great he was. You always hear these things, but until you’re in the ring with someone, you don’t actually realize. When I was in the ring with him both times, I was like, ‘Okay, he is definitely, bar none, one of the best of the world.'”

On never expecting Okada to leave NJPW: “I never thought I would see the side of him leaving a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. What the future holds for him, I’m not too sure, but I would personally love to see him in WWE and also have that rubber match with him. At the moment, I’ve beaten him one, he’s beaten me once, we have to have that third match.”

Kazuchika Okada is set to leave NJPW following his contract expiring this month. He will then be finishing up his final dates with New Japan in February. It’s still not confirmed where he will be heading next.