Bronson Reed Wants To Test Himself Against Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed is looking to face the best that WWE has to offer, naming Seth Rollins as someone he wants to match up with. Reed discussed wanting to test himself and more during his appearance on After the Bell, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to face Seth Rollins: “I definitely want to test myself against Seth Rollins because whenever I am in there with someone of his caliber it just brings out the best in me. I prove to all those people that I am there for a reason.”

On being as an underdog in people’s eyes: “I feel like the wrestling world, and even some of the people in the wrestling world don’t give Australia the respect it deserves when it comes to pro wrestling. We have a rich history in our country. I think people forget the history that the country has in wrestling, they think it’s a bit like, ‘oh maybe these guys don’t know what they’re doing,’ sort of thing, but that’s definitely not it.”