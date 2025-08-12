Bronson Reed Sends Warning To Roman Reigns On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed appeared in a vignette warning Roman Reigns on this week’s WWE Raw. Reed, who has attacked Reigns and stolen his shows on Raw the past two weeks, appeared in the video on Monday’s show in which he mocked Reigns and called himself the “Tribal Thief.”

Reed noted that he earned Seth Rollins respect by taking him out and was welcomed into The Vision but he doesn’t respect Reigns. He noted that he punked Reigns out like a fifth grader and that he will keep adding to his shoe collection — or his Shoe-Fala — when Reigns shows up again.