Bronson Reed Wins North American Title on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

We have a new North American Champion following the main event of this week’s WWE NXT. Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano to win the title in a steel cage match on the 14th anniversary of his first professional wrestling match to claim the title. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

This is Reed’s first title in NXT, and ends Gargano’s second run with the title at 163 days. He won the title back from Leon Ruff in a triple threat match that also featured Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: WarGames in December.