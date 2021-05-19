wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Wins North American Title on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)
We have a new North American Champion following the main event of this week’s WWE NXT. Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano to win the title in a steel cage match on the 14th anniversary of his first professional wrestling match to claim the title. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
This is Reed’s first title in NXT, and ends Gargano’s second run with the title at 163 days. He won the title back from Leon Ruff in a triple threat match that also featured Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: WarGames in December.
Let the games begin.
The COLOSSAL @bronsonreedwwe vs. The Leader of #TheWay @JohnnyGargano for the #NXTNATitle inside a #SteelCage NEXT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/0Q4Xz2BRIx
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
"It's my night. It's my night." – @JohnnyGargano
…is it really? The #NXTNATitle is on the line RIGHT NOW in a #SteelCage Match on @USA_Network! #WWENXT @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/UiWlrjhYfS
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
14 years has led to this moment. #WWENXT @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/p7y30QYzt8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
Johnny Wrestling is BACK. Honestly, he never left. #SteelCage #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/lIHQt21GGQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
The strategy? Don't hate it tbh. #WWENXT #SteelCage @JohnnyGargano @bronsonreedwwe @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/iSN8jlC4P4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
Will it be @JohnnyGargano or @bronsonreedwwe that exits the #SteelCage with the #NATitle? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/g5wffFFr12
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
Carnage. #WWENXT #SteelCage @JohnnyGargano @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/0nbYdsIIN3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano with that SUPERHUMAN strength! 💪 🦸♂️#WWENXT #SteelCage @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/44T5imoa3W
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
The #WWENXT Universe knows: 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑺 IS AWESOME. #WeAreNXT #SteelCage @JohnnyGargano @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/Nxi4HZiiwh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
Take it all in, @bronsonreedwwe.
14 years to the day of his first match, @bronsonreedwwe has fulfilled his destiny in becoming #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndNew #SteelCage @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/fc9yBWcP5G
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
Worth it. #WWENXT #SteelCage #WeAreNXT #AndNew @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/NCUg3Rb2pQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
For his family in Australia.
For his wife in attendance.
For all of you watching at home.@bronsonreedwwe made a lot of people proud tonight. #AndNew #WWENXT #SteelCage #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/cedjYgPliv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
All roads lead to championship gold for @bronsonreedwwe as he dethrones @JohnnyGargano to become the NEW #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndNew #SteelCage pic.twitter.com/4AJ8ErerFq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
