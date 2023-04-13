Bronson Reed Says WWE Fans Still Haven’t Seen His Full Potential

Bronson Reed is looking forward to showing WWE fans his full potential, saying that it hasn’t yet been on display. Reed, who battled Bobby Lashley on this week’s Raw, appeared on Wedneday’s The Bump and talked about his plans to show more of what he can do.

“Bashing Bobby is good for a little bit of a giggle and I’d like to do it again,” Reed said (per Wrestling Inc). “The WWE Universe still hasn’t seen Bronson Reed’s full potential and it’s coming. If I have to square off with Bobby again, the whole world is going to see exactly why I am the present.

He continued, “I was listening to Santos [Escobar] talk about all this tradition and history. We need to stop that. We need to stop recreating moments. Us, the new guys in WWE like myself, Santos, Dominik Mysterio. We are the ones to create moments. We are the ones to take over.”