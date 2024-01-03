Brooke Hogan Confirms She’s Been Married Since 2022

Brooke Hogan has publicly confirmed that she got married almost two years ago. The daughter of Hulk Hogan posted to her Instagram account to note that she and hockey player Steven Oleksy got married, confirming a report from TMZ over the weekend that the two married in June of 2022.

Hogan wrote:

“A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out.

So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you’ll ever meet. I’m really lucky. God did me a solid on this one

Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind.

Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy.