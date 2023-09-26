Brooke Hogan Explains Missing Her Father Hulk Hogan’s Wedding

– In a post on her Instagram, Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, explained her reasoning for not attending her father’s recent wedding to Sky Daily. While it was reported by TMZ that Brooke couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to short notice, Brooke said she needed :to create some distance between myself and my family.” She also added that she is focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.” You can read her statement below:

As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here.

As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years.

With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.

For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.

I wish him well.