Brooke Hogan Offers To Pay For Hulk Hogan’s Autopsy, Body Hasn’t Been Cremated Yet

While it was previously reported that Hulk Hogan was set to be cremated, as new details were revealed in his cremation report. However, in a post on Instagram, Sky Daily (Hulk’s wife), revealed that he has not been cremated at this time.

She wrote: “Yesterday’s celebration of life was one of the most beautiful and moving days I have ever experienced. In the same church where we were married and baptized together, we gathered with family, friends, and loved ones to honor a life that touched millions. The church was filled with stories… some that brought tears, others that made us laugh through those tears… and with every memory shared, you could feel the love that surrounded him.

Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.

The pastor of our church prepared this moving video for the service that reflects his unwavering Christian faith- a faith that anchored him and brought him peace every day.

There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

In a post on her own Instagram, Hulk’s daughter Brooke offered to pay for an autopsy to get answers about his death.

She wrote: “I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky is waiting because of family questions. With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”