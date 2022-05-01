Brooke Hogan Talks About Wrestling Union During WrestleCon 2022

– An interview clip from The LockUp Podcast with Brooke Hogan recently surfaced online. The clip was taken from a chat at WrestleCon 2022 when interviewer Matt B. Davis brought up some of the older wrestlers at WrestleCon not looking as they did in the prime of their careers. This then started a conversation about wrestling unions.

Davis commented, “Some of these folks don’t look so hot.” Brooke responded, “It all depends on when you smarten up and start taking care of your body.” Davis noted, “And maybe stop taking certain things too?” Brooke replied, “Stop taking shit, among other things, you know?”

Brooke Hogan went on, “It’s funny because I was talking to Brittney Page, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and you know, we were like, ‘Why isn’t there a wrestling union.’ I gave it a Google, and I really don’t want to dive into that.”

Davis interjected, “Well, I think there’s one reason, isn’t there?” Brooke stated, “There’s one reason.” Davis replied, “And his name is…?” Brooke responded, “I don’t know. I have no idea who you’re talking about.”

The story famously goes that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura attempted to start a wrestling union in the mid-1980s, but Vince McMahon in a legal deposition revealed that it was Hulk Hogan who informed McMahon about Ventura’s plans. In short, Brooke’s father, Hulk Hogan, halted Ventura’s goals after sharing them with McMahon.

The interviewer later claimed he did not know about the business with Hulk Hogan’s name being mentioned in court, but he was actually thinking about Vince McMahon. He wrote in the video description, “For the record, I was thinking Vince when it came up. I had no idea about the Hulk and Jesse Ventura court business. I just know that WWE is notorious for not having unions or insurance, etc.”

Brooke also stated on wrestlers struggling later in life: “You know, what’s just really sad is that these guys get into bad things because there is no care for them. So, you know, I know just from having back spasms and this and that — I kind of take after dad a little bit in that area. You know you get desperate when you’re in a certain amount of pain, and you’re like, ‘OK. The muscle relaxer is not working. Like, do I have a glass of wine with it or not?’ You have to really make that conscious decision.”

Brooke continued: “But these guys aren’t me just doing my interior design or whatever. They’re taking a beating every single day, and they don’t really have a choice. So, when they have nobody to take care of them and not the proper medical attention and not doctors watching them, and they’re just handling themselves to keep making the money because they’re obligated and they just have to show up? It’s a recipe for disaster.”

