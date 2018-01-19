Brooke Hogan Thinks Hulk Could Be a Senator, But Wants Him Back In The Ring

– It was reported yesterday that Republican strategist and former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is trying to get Hulk to challenge Florida Governor Rick Scott in the Republican primary. Hogan said no to the proposal.

TMZ caught up with Brooke Hogan, and asked her about it. She doesn’t think it’s a bad idea and feels he could bring unity because she believes everything he’s gone through the past few years would prepare him for Washington. She also says she’d love to see him get back in the ring.