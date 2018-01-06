Brooklyn Nets to Host Live Recording of Bruce Prichard’s Podcast Following Game This Month

– The Brooklyn Nets have announced a special live event for Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With podcast set for later this month. Prichard will be recording his show live following the Nets’ game with the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center.

The show will feature Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson for a post-game podcast event at the same venue. Tickets are currently on sale for the game and podcast for $35 at the above link.