Brooks Jensen Appears In Background On WWE NXT, ‘Arrested’ After Security Altercation

Brooks Jensen made an ‘unsanctioned’ appearance on this week’s NXT, being grabbed by security and “arrested” afterward. Jensen appeared in the background during a in-ring confrontation between Wes Lee and Oba Femi on Tuesday’s show as he appeared to try and get on camera. Security grabbed him and escorted him out, with the incident briefly distracting Femi and Lee. As Fightful noted, Jensen appeared in a later segment in the parking lot behind an Eddy Thorpe interview and was put into a police car.

As previously noted, Jensen has said he’ll be a free agent later this week. This has been previously confirmed to be a storyline.

