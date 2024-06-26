Brooks Jensen Appears On WWE NXT, Costs Trick Williams Match

Brooks Jensen was back on NXT TV this week (sort of) as he ended up inadvertently costing Trick Williams a match against Shawn Spears. Jensen has been involved in a storyline where he’s claimed his contract with WWE expired and he’s a free agent. However, he has appeared in background shots as he’s tried to “crash” the show and was hauled off by police last week.

Tuesday night’s show saw Jensen get more directly involved as he came into the ringside area during Williams and Spears’ match. As the two fought on the outside, Jensen appeared in a hoodie fighting with security. During the kerfuffle, Jensen grabbed the top of the commentary desk and it ended up colliding with Williams’ head. That allowed Spears to take over and get the match in the ring where he hit the C4 for the win.

Jensen then took to Twitter to comment on the incident, saying in a video, “”Keep questioning. Work or shoot? Kayfabe or not? You’ll never know. Neither will I.”