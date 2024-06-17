wrestling / News
Brooks Jensen Says He’ll Be A Free Agent Later This Week
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Brooks Jensen, now using his real name of Ben Buchanan, announced that he will be a free agent later this week. Jensen has been working a storyline in which he has become disillusioned with NXT, recently showing up during the program’s commercial break to yell at the announce team. He has been calling out Shawn Michaels specifically. It is likely this is part of that.
He wrote: “I’m actually celebrating that I’ll be a free agent this Friday!! Pop the champagne”
I’m actually celebrating that I’ll be a free agent this Friday!! Pop the champagne
— Ben Buchanan (@BrooksJensenWWE) June 17, 2024
