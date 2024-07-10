Brooks Jensen Given a Second Chance On WWE NXT, Attacks Je’Von Evans

Brooks Jensen has been given a second chance in NXT, and his first decision afterward was attacking Je’Von Evans. Jensen, who has been in a storyline where he’s been disrupting live events and NXT TV, met with Ava on tonight’s episode. Jensen apologized and said that he lost control, but was owning what he did. He noted that he had a good support system now and Ava said that while she and Shawn Michaels considered releasing him, they were giving him a second chance.

Jensen thanked Ava and promised to make an impact, which went awry as he attacked Evans backstage. That took Evans out of the main event and Josh Briggs, who had stuck up for Jensen, asked him what he was doing. Ava later told Jensen that Evans wanted to face him on next week’s NXT if he is cleared. That match has not yet been made official.