Brooks Jensen Doesn’t Know How Using Journey Song For NXT Dark Match Happened

Brooks Jensen’s entrance during an NXT dark match went viral for its use of a Journey hit, and he still doesn’t know how using the song came to be. Jensen worked a dark match against Oba Femi at the October 30th NXT taping and he came out to “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” The rare example of WWE using a licensed song for a ring entrance leaked online despite the match never being used for TV and Jensen told the Scoop Slammed podcast that he doesn’t know how it leaked or even how the whole thing happened.

“I honestly don’t know how it got leaked out,” he said (per Fightful). “Behind the scenes, I don’t know how it came to be. It was just a real honor to do it. Everyone at the PC knows that I love 80s territory wrestling, that’s my bread and butter. To be able to come out to that song and present that side of me was a real honor.”

He added, “I’m glad of the reactions it got. It really humbled me and made me feel good about myself. To see the crowd action as well, when I watched it back, it was a real honor. Who knows what we’ll see in the future.”