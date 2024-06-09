wrestling / News
Brooks Jensen Makes Surprise Appearance at Independent Event
June 8, 2024 | Posted by
Brooks Jensen, who has been absent from NXT TV for several weeks, made a surprise appearance at an independent event tonight. Details are sketchy on where he showed up, but he was introduced as ‘WWE Superstar’ at the event.
Jensen has been working a storyline in which he has become disillusioned with NXT, recently showing up during the program’s commercial break to yell at the announce team. He has been calling out Shawn Michaels specifically.
https://x.com/BrooksJensenWWE/status/1799609689958912154
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Cocaine and Pharmaceuticals Running Rampant in Wrestling
- Gerald Brisco Praises Jake Roberts, Recalls Ted Turner’s Respect For Wrestling
- AEW Reportedly Interested in Chad Gable, WWE Has Made ‘Excellent’ Offer
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Changed The Sandman’s Entrance, Interest In Sable