Brooks Jensen Makes Surprise Appearance at Independent Event

Brooks Jensen, who has been absent from NXT TV for several weeks, made a surprise appearance at an independent event tonight. Details are sketchy on where he showed up, but he was introduced as ‘WWE Superstar’ at the event.

Jensen has been working a storyline in which he has become disillusioned with NXT, recently showing up during the program’s commercial break to yell at the announce team. He has been calling out Shawn Michaels specifically.

https://x.com/BrooksJensenWWE/status/1799609689958912154