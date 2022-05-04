Brooks Jensen Revealed To Be Out of Action For 6 – 8 Weeks on WWE NXT

Brooks Jensen will be out of action for six to eight weeks due to injury according to a segment on last night’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a segment in which Jensen was fitted with a cast in a segment played for comedy, with the doctor saying that while it would normally require 8 – 12 weeks to recovery it would take less time because Jensen’s hand and wrist muscles were so strong. The segment turned into a masturbation joke, with the doctor asking why the muscles in the right hand were so much stronger than the left.

WWE wrote Jensen out of action with an attack from Von Wagner on last week’s episode.