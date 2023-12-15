Brooks Jensen Recalls WWE Tryout, Being Only Indie Talent There

Brooks Jensen recently looked back on his WWE tryout in 2021 that led to him being signed. The NXT star spoke with Scoop Slammed for an interview and talked about the grueling experience trying out for WWE.

“I get to the Performance Center for the tryout, and I don’t know who the other three people were but in this tryout it was myself, Bodi Hayward, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Brutus Creed, and Tony D’Angelo,” Jensen said (per Wrestling Inc). “But yeah, the training was brutal. It was…I want to say…200 push-ups, 200 squats, 200 situps, 200 get-ups, and get back down, and then that was just a warm-up.”

He continued, “It was just full of cardio, just running in a ring, doing rolls, staying to the basics because I assume…Trick did train a little before he got there, but I was the only indie wrestler there. So this was kind of the start of what you see now as a modern-day college athlete trying out. So it was a real cool experience, but it’s really tough. And I’m really glad that I got to experience that, and I’m even more fortunate that I got signed out of that class.”