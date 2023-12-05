Brooks Jensen Thinks the Sky’s the Limit for Gable Steveson

On the Scoop Slammed podcast (per Fightful), WWE NXT star Brooks Jensen weighed in on fellow NXT star and Olympic Goldmedalist Gable Steveson.

Steveson has worked a handful of matches in the company including one televised match against Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash. Here are the highlights:

On being a fan of Steveson’s: “Gabe was someone that I watched in high school when he wrestled in college. When I was wrestling in high school, I really watched his stuff. I was a big fan of his. To be able to share the ring with him was a real honor.”

On his potential: “Just like Kurt Angle, for somebody who hasn’t been in at as long as most people are down here, he is picking it up well. Seeing him train, seeing him bust his tail in the gym, the sky is the limit for him.”