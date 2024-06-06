wrestling / News
Brooks Jensen Says WWE Is Trying to Silence Him: ‘I’m Going to Have My Voice Heard’
Brooks Jensen says that WWE is attempting to keep him from speaking out, but that he will be heard. As reported, Jensen is doing a storyline at live events and on social media where he is taking issue with NXT management and teasing that he is “accepting bookings” elsewhere. That included him showing up during a commercial break on last night’s NXT and berating Vic Joseph and Booker T before officials came down and escorted him out. Jensen posted to his Twitter account noting that WWE shut him out of his account for a while, and followed that up with a short video addressing the matter.
Jensen wrote:
“Ironic how I lose access to my account. An effort by @wwe to silence me. I knew you were low but I didn’t think you were that low. Ill be seen. I’ll be heard.
#wwenxt #WWE”
He said in the video, “Shawn Michaels, NXT, WWE. You can throw me out of the building. You can shut down my Twitter. But one way or another, I am going to have my voice heard. And you’ll see.”
