Bruce Prichard On Ahmed Johnson’s Run In WWE, Ahmed Working Stiff, His Potential As Top Star

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ahmed Johnson’s run in WWE, his potential as a top star, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Ahmed Johnson’s run in WWE and wrestlers not wanting to work with him: “I don’t know about respect, but they didn’t like working with him because he was stiff. I think Ahmed also had a bit of an attitude and feeling that he was already over and should’ve been the top guy without ever having come in and done the work and gotten to the point to where the audience got him over and wanted him to be the top guy. So, while we wanted him to be a top guy and, shit, quite possibly if he got there to be the top guy, I don’t know that he ever reached it. But in Ahmed’s mind, he was already there.

On Ahmed hurting his opponents and his potential as a top star: “We used to call that cockstrong because he was just so fucking strong that he would catapult himself. Look, Ahmed didn’t discriminate. He would hurt himself as much as he hurt other people……we were all high on Ahmed, and we all thought there was a lot of potential there and that we could get there with Ahmed. But you needed the commitment from Ahmed to be able to do what it took to get to that place. I don’t know that we were really seeing that commitment from Ahmed. We all wanted him to make it. Good lord, man, he had charisma. He had a look that doesn’t grow on trees. There was an unspoken animal charisma on Ahmed Johnson that you looked at him, and brother, you believed. That was something you can’t teach.”

