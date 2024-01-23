Bruce Prichard On Batista & Booker T’s Backstage Fight, Batista’s Only Attitude Issue

Bruce Prichard recently looked back on Batista’s infamous backstage fight with Booker T as well the only time Batista ever had an attitude issue. Prichard talked about the topics on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Batista’s backstage altercation with Booker T: “To be very clear, I was not there. Thank God I wasn’t … I’m handicapped here in the way that Booker T is one of my very best friends. Dave Batista is a very good friend. And I love them both dearly. [I] wish it wouldn’t have happened. Why it happened? They know, and only they know. Anybody else is going to put their spin on it or what they think … Everybody’s going to want to put their own spin on it. Dave Batista and Booker T are the only two people who know why they fought.”

On the one time Batista had an attitude issue: “It was an autograph signing, and Dave was in a particularly bad mood. Dave was really rude to some kids and some parents. That’s one of those [situations] where I say, ‘You never know who your audience is.'”

On talking to Batista afterward: “We got to TV and I [spoke to] Dave. I said, ‘Man, we’re gonna make it right.’ And he says, ‘Oh, trust me. I’ll make it right.'”