Bruce Prichard Credits Bray Wyatt For Pushing Innovative Concepts

On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard took some time to commemorate Bray Wyatt and his capacity for trying new and creative performance concepts in a compelling fashion (via Wrestling Inc). Prichard explained that even with only minor backstage support, Wyatt carried his own unique performances forward in an engaging way that maintained audience attention. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On the backstage reception to Wyatt’s ideas: “I don’t know if there were maybe a handful of people — and when I say a handful, one handful — that thought this is just different enough, this is going to work big time. There were a lot more that were looking at us going, ‘What in the fuck is this?’ I’m back and new and I’m just begging, ‘Just go with it, try it.’ We were given a lot of leeway.”

On the justification for Wyatt’s unorthodox performances: “That was the point: you weren’t supposed to get it. You were supposed to sit back, enjoy it, and go along for a ride. And it took you on a ride. Kudos to Bray for being able to pull that off and continue to pull that off in a way that kept people captivated for a long time.”