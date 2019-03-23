Bruce Prichard Talks About Burt Reynolds Cursing Him Out Backstage At WrestleMania X

In the latest edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard talked about WrestleMania X. When discussing all the celebrities that appeared at the show, he recounted a story involving Burt Reynolds.

Prichard said that Burt was a great guy, and worked the show despite having a broken hand from fending off a mugger, but was not super easy to deal with. He mentioned that Burt’s management required that Burt have his own dressing room of a certain size, certain drinks, etc.

Prichard also noted that Barry Windham had previously dated the girl that Burt was currently dating, and there was some fear backstage that the two may have an incident, but that the two were totally professional and cordial with each other.

However, things got interesting when Burt’s management told Prichard to keep Burt away from Ronda Shear, one of the other celebrities at WrestleMania X. This sparked an issue because WWE has scheduled Reynolds to walk Shear out to the ring. Prichard went and told Vince McMahon about the issue, and the switch was made to have Burt walk Jenni Garth to the ring, which Burt wasn’t thrilled with and remarked that they want him to escort a “12 year old girl to the ring.” Next thing Prichard knows, Ronda and Burt are in the dressing room together laughing and sharing a drink.

Prichard then talks about Burt’s job of introducing Roddy Piper as a guest referee. He said he had cards made for Burt, and asked Burt to pause, and give himself 10 seconds after the music started, before he said Roddy Piper’s name. This upset Burt.

“Burt’s job was to introduce the match, introducing Roddy as the guest referee for the match. And we’re in the dressing room now, and I have cards made up for Burt, and I’m explaining to him, I said ‘the only thing I ask of you, is when you’re getting ready to introduce Roddy, I said please, just, now introducing your guest referee, stop, and then once the music hits, give yourself about 10 seconds before you introduce Roddy Piper. His music will hit, he’ll come out the entry way, we’ll let the crowd react, and then introduce Roddy.’ Burt flipped. I mean fucking flipped. I’ve never been cursed out like that in my life, in public, in that way. And he said, ‘you know, what you should have said, is you should have said, ya know, Mr. Reynolds, I’m sure in your over 40 years performing, that you might have done an introduction before in your life, and since you have starred in more movies than I’ve ever seen, maybe you should just say go on out there and have fun.’ But he’s yelling this in his locker room, and everyone stops and they’re all staring at me, so I said, ‘well Mr. Reynolds, in your over 40 years of performing I’m sure you’ve announced a thing or two, I tell you what why don’t you just go out there and have fun’ and I walked out of the dressing room feeling about two inches tall.”

Prichard said Reynolds went out and did it exactly how he asked him to and that Reynolds apologized to him after the show.

