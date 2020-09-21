Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels At Unforgiven 2005, Why Masters Didn’t Accomplish More With WWE

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels at Unforgiven 2005, why Masters didn’t accomplish more with WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels match at Unforgiven 2005: “This program with Shawn – the match was great and told an excellent story. And at the end of the night, Shawn got his hand raised but Chris still left whole because Shawn didn’t break his Master Lock. Shawn, I think, made Masters in this match and left him with his gimmick intact not breaking the Master Lock and did more for Masters in this match than had been done during the entire time he’d been there.”

On why Masters didn’t accomplish more with WWE during his run with the company: “Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him. It was unfortunate because first of all, I think the human being when you have Chris and a clear head is a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business. And he was someone who had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that look – he got pushed and I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give. But then he also believed that he belonged in that spot. I think Chris had a few things working against him and then timing. Sometimes your demons will get the better of you and it’s a little harder for some to recover than others. But look, Chris had a hell of a run during that time.”

