Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters’ WWE Main Roster Call-Up In 2005, Thinking Masters Could Become WWE Champion

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed WWE’s decision to call up Chris Masters to the main roster in 2005, thinking Masters had the potential to become WWE Champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on WWE’s decision to call up Chris Masters to the main roster in 2005: “Let me give you my philosophy on this, in general. Sometimes you’re gonna look at someone who may have “it” and they may be able to put everything together and perform and be that unique performer you’re looking for. If you go back in history to the early 90s through the mid 2000s, I would venture to say that every single talent that was brought up from developmental, the first impression when they were brought up was ‘they’re not ready.’ They may not be ready, but you’re never gonna be ready for the show until you go to the show and find out. So, that was always my philosophy. I would agree that ‘you know what, they’re not ready.’ But can you get them ready? Can you accelerate this thing and put some gas on it and find yourself an experienced driver to be able to fine-tune that machine and get it ready? You’re only gonna be able to do that in the show, and you can only go so far in developmental. From Edge to Christian to Val Venis and down the list of every new talent we brought up from the mid 90s until you throw in John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Batista. ‘They’re not ready. What are you doing? These guys are green as shit.’ Yes they are, but if we don’t go now, when are we gonna go?’ You’ve just gotta go sometimes. And I would share that on Chris. Yes he was young, and yes he was green, but is he gonna learn more up here or down there?

On Masters’ issues leading to his downfall in WWE: “I didn’t [talk to him about his issues], but they were evident, and unfortunately, and oftentimes, anything that with substance abuse or your demons coming out, it just takes its toll. Unfortunately, it kind of grabbed hold of Chris at this point, and the best thing for him to do was go away. I think it was too much too soon and I think it was being around things that, ‘Well, hey, I’ll try that. All the cool kids are doing it.’ I just think that it grabbed hold of him as it will do, and Chris just couldn’t really control those demons.”

On thinking Masters had the potential to become WWE Champion: “I think that anytime that you look at a talent, you have to view the potential of what they could be. Looking at Chris, I can tell you from my vantage point, that I was looking at the potential of him being WWE Champion. So, yeah.”

